"Planets align" to allow stunning photos at Bristi sea stack at Crohy Head by Maghery

Contact
Bristi sea stack at Crohy Head by Maghery yesterday afternoon Picture: Iain Miller
Thanks to Iain Miller for these magical photographs taken yesterday evening as the sun set between the feet of the Bristi sea stack at Crohy Head by Maghery.
Iain explains: "For a few days a year as the sun sets on the horizon it is possible to capture it between the feet of the Bristi Sea Stack. It's a very small window of opportunity as horizon needs to be cloud free, tide needs to be low and the sea reasonably calm."
He added: "Yesterday at 4pm the planets aligned to allow an outrageous sunset with incredible light and white watered sea conditions."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A ‘Gala’ gift of €10,000 for St. Safan’s National School. Tony Cluskey, marketing and ambient trading manager at Gala Retail and Aoibhín Garrihy with the grand prize of €10,00 presented to the school
Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe with choral director, Veronica McCarron, co-ordinator, Mairead Cranley and members of the choir,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.