"Planets align" to allow stunning photos at Bristi sea stack at Crohy Head by Maghery

Thanks to Iain Miller for these magical photographs taken yesterday evening as the sun set between the feet of the Bristi sea stack at Crohy Head by Maghery.

Iain explains: "For a few days a year as the sun sets on the horizon it is possible to capture it between the feet of the Bristi Sea Stack. It's a very small window of opportunity as horizon needs to be cloud free, tide needs to be low and the sea reasonably calm."

He added: "Yesterday at 4pm the planets aligned to allow an outrageous sunset with incredible light and white watered sea conditions."