Big difference in patient figures waiting for hospital beds in Letterkenny and Sligo

Letterkenny University Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals today in terms of patients waiting for beds, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have said.

14 of these were said to be in the Emergency Department, while the others were said be waiting on other wards, awaiting a bed.

It is in stark contrast to those waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, which also caters for a large portion of the population of south Donegal.

Nationally, 506 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

332 are waiting in the emergency department, while 174 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick – 60

Cork University Hospital – 54

Letterkenny University Hospital – 47

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.

The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.