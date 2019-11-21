Contact

Revealed: The date when Donegal social welfare recipients will get their Christmas Payment bonus

Thousands in the county will benefit from full extra payment to help with seasonal expenditure

The Christmas bonus will be warmly received

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Donegal social welfare recipients will get their Christmas bonus payment in the first week of December (week commencing Monday 2 December).

The special Christmas Payment will be paid to over 1.2 million social welfare recipients, with payments totalling €279.4 million.

This money will be paid to pensioners, people with disabilities, carers, lone parents, long-term unemployed people and many other recipients.

The minimum Christmas payment bonus is €20.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty said: "Last year, I was particularly pleased to announce the restoration of the additional Christmas Payment at a rate of 100%. 

"I am very happy that despite the current climate of uncertainty generated by Brexit, the Christmas Payment will again be paid at a rate of 100% this year.

"This payment recognises the seasonal needs of people who are long-term financially dependent on their social welfare payment for all or most of their income, such as pensioners, people with disabilities and carers.

"This payment will help those people meet the extra expenses incurred over the Christmas period as well as provide an additional boost for local economies."

It applies to people who get:

* State Pensions and Widow’s/Widower’s/Surviving Civil Partner’s Pensions
* Invalidity Pension, Blind Pension, Disability Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, Partial Capacity Benefit

* Disablement Benefit, Domiciliary Care Allowance and Guardians’ payments.
* One-Parent Family Payment, Jobseeker’s Transition Payment, Deserted Wife’s Benefit and Allowance and Farm Assist
* Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, TÚS and Job Initiative.
* Long-term Jobseeker’s Allowance, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, Back to Education Allowance and Daily Expenses Allowance (formerly Direct Provision Allowance).

