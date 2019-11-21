‘Ghost’ Brokers insurance investigation - have you concerns about your motor insurance?

Contact
A major investigation is underway
An Garda Síochána Special Investigations Unit is carrying out a comprehensive investigation into Fraud related Insurance Ghost Brokering activities throughout the State.
As part of the ongoing ‘Ghost’ Brokers insurance investigation, Gardaí are liaising with the Insurance Federation of Ireland and numerous insurance companies in relation to this matter.
If you have any concerns about your insurance, do not use your motor vehicle on a public road.
Any person with concerns about the credentials of their insurance policy, should contact your insurance company directly and verify if your motor vehicle insurance is valid.
If anyone has concerns about the bona fide of their Insurance Broker they should check with The Insurance Brokers Federation at www.centralbank.ie
One man has been arrested and charged with a number of offences under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001 and is due to appear before Trim District Courts tomorrow, Friday 22nd November, 2019 at 10.30 am in connection with this incident.
