Friday's weather prospects for Donegal and the north west

Mostly cloudy today, with showers of rain. Brighter intervals developing towards evening. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate east to northeast breezes, fresh at times along the coast.

Clear spells and scattered showers at first this evening and early tonight. The showers will merge to rain overnight, spreading westwards over the province. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in light to moderate east to northeast breezes, with areas of mist and fog forming.

Tomorrow. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and misty day with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius in light northerly or variable breezes.

Coastal Reports

MALIN HEAD AUTOMATIC

East-Southeast, 20 Knots, Cloudy, 16 Miles, 995, Falling slowly.