Friday's weather prospects for Donegal and the north west

Contact
Cloudy today, with showers of rain
Mostly cloudy today, with showers of rain. Brighter intervals developing towards evening. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate east to northeast breezes, fresh at times along the coast.
Clear spells and scattered showers at first this evening and early tonight. The showers will merge to rain overnight, spreading westwards over the province. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in light to moderate east to northeast breezes, with areas of mist and fog forming.
Tomorrow. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and misty day with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius in light northerly or variable breezes.
Coastal Reports
MALIN HEAD AUTOMATIC
East-Southeast, 20 Knots, Cloudy, 16 Miles, 995, Falling slowly.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.