Donegal County Council discussing €154m revenue budget for 2020

Donegal County Council’s annual revenue budget meeting is due to get underway this morning in County House in Lifford.

Councillors and officials are to discuss a €154.4m revenue budget for next year.

The meeting, which was to start at 10am, is to be adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect for the Mary McMonagle, the mother of Cllr Gerry McMonagle who passed away this week.

The budget recommends an annual rate valuation of €71.81, meaning no increase on this year.

The proposed budget for next year will be an increase on the €146m budget passed for 2019.

In September councillors voted to increase the Local Property Tax (LPT) in the county by 15% which the council says will increase LPT income by €1.65m.