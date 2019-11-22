Donegal County Council discussing €154m revenue budget for 2020

Contact
County House, Lifford, where the council's annual budget meeting is taking place
Donegal County Council’s annual revenue budget meeting is due to get underway this morning in County House in Lifford.
Councillors and officials are to discuss a €154.4m revenue budget for next year.
The meeting, which was to start at 10am, is to be adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect for the Mary McMonagle, the mother of Cllr Gerry McMonagle who passed away this week.
The budget recommends an annual rate valuation of €71.81, meaning no increase on this year.
The proposed budget for next year will be an increase on the €146m budget passed for 2019.
In September councillors voted to increase the Local Property Tax (LPT) in the county by 15% which the council says will increase LPT income by €1.65m.
