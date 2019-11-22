Syrian refugee families relocated to Buncrana

Newly relocated Syrian families have been given a warm Inishowen welcome, despite the fact that no notice of their arrival had been given.

The refugee families, who fled the conflict in war-torn Syria, began their new lives in Buncrana last week, Donegal Live understands.

It was first believed that up to seven families had arrived in the seaside town, however the Inish Times understands the figure to be just two families.

The families were relocated under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.

Buncrana councillor Rena Donaghey said the families were warmly welcomed to the area.

“I'm sure the people of Buncrana will give these people the warmest of welcomes,” she said.

However Cllr Donaghey did express some concern as to why no notice had been given to elected representatives.

“We didn't know anything about the families coming,” she said. “We should have been given some sort of notice ahead of time.”

In a statement to the Inish Times, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said: “It would not be normal procedure for county councils to discuss the allocation of housing with potential neighbours.”

A spokesperson for Donegal Co. Council told the Inish Times that the Department of Justice and Equality continues to engage with council in relation to the resettlement of families under the Refugee Protection Programme.

“Donegal Co. Council would like to acknowledge the support provided by all organisations and agencies involved in this process and especially the positive community response received to date.

“The aim is to continue to support each of these families in their resettlement and we ask that these families are given the time and space to allow them to settle into their new life here in Donegal.

“Donegal Co. Council is not in a position to offer any further comment.”