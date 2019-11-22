Contact

Donegal County Council to spend €970 per resident of the county next year

Council discussing proposed €154m budget for 2020

Donegal County Council approves sale of land to O'Neill's Sportswear

County House in Lifford

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Donegal County Council is to spend €970 for every person who lives in the county next year.
The council’s budget for 2020 is being presented to councillors today at County House in Lifford.
Donegal County Council has set out a €154.4m revenue budget for next year.
The proposed budget for 2020 will be an increase on the €146m budget passed for 2019.
A capital budget of €159m is to be set out on Monday.
Councillors are due to deliver their views on the budget this afternoon but there are indications that it will be passed without significant delay.
Chief executive Seamus Neely said there is a challenge between balancing what the council would like to do day to day and carrying out capital works in the medium to long term.
“We are taking a view of the resources required to do the things we want to do over a five year period,” he said.
He said Brexit remains a challenge that has been factored into the budget.
The council’s head of finance Richard Gibson said income and expenditure have both increased by €8.4m on last year. The council’s deficit had been reduced from €15.7m at the beginning of 2014 to €8.3m at the end of last year, he said.
Income has been boosted by an increase in the Local Property Tax income of €1.6m, a rise in gross commercial rates income of €1,4m and an increase in funding from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government of more than €800,000.
The council is to spend €72.5m on salaries, pensions and gratuities next year, up from €69.4m for 2019.
The council’s roads division is expected to see an increase in spending of more than €3m.
There is a proposed spending increase on housing maintenance of €500,000 which will increase the spend on housing to €5.5m.
Another €500,000 has been set aside for co-funding opportunities.
The Non-Principal Private Residence (NPPR), or holiday home tax, is expected to fall by €500,000.
The council is also proposing to create a public lighting and minor infrastructure fund of €2.2m.

