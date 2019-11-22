BBC to issue new podcast on story of disappearance of Mary Boyle

Contact
Mary Boyle
The Justice for Mary Boyle has just announced that BBC Europe's seven part podcast on Mary and the story of her disappearance will be released this Friday evening, November 22.
In 1977, six-year-old Mary went missing at her grandparents' home outside Ballyshannon.
She remains Ireland's youngest missing person.
In a statement today, (Friday), the group said this audio only podcast will be seven parts long, available this evening to listen to and free to all
"A lot of hard work has gone into this and getting an international media company like the BBC to shine their light on this case will hopefully be the push needed to get the Irish State to finally act," a spokesperson said.
You can find the podcast at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07vfcg6
