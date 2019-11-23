International expert panel at LYIT’s Green Day this Thursday

With over 20 exhibitors already secured, Letterkenny Institute of Technology’s (LYIT) Green Day is once again set to be of huge interest to businesses, households and students from all over Donegal, Derry and Strabane.

Green Day will take place in LYIT this coming Thursday, November 28 from 9.30am to 2.30pm and along with the extensive range of exhibitors, it will include a seminar hosting an international panel of experts looking at how renewable energy can help achieve Ireland’s climate action targets.

This is LYIT’s fourth year to host the Green Day at their campus and Mary Daly, LYIT’s estates manager is delighted to be joining up with the multi-national EU funded SMARTrenew project led by Dr. Nick Timmons, principal investigator of LyITs WiSAR Lab.

This strategically important €1.6m project partly funded by the Northern Periphery and Arctic (NPA) Interreg programme consists of an international consortium of partners from Finland, Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands together with Donegal County Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council and LYIT.

“We are building on the success of last year’s event,” says Ms Daly.

“This year we are adding a further dimension with SMARTrenew hosting a panel of international experts, including an energy consultant from Denmark and a SMARTrenew partner from Iceland, to share with us their experiences, insights and learning on how they have embraced smart renewable energy technology, including smart energy storage in batteries and heat extraction from the sea.”

Speakers will include Alan Ryan from SEAI, Ireland, Ragnar Ásmundsson from HeatRD in Iceland Eddie McGoldrick from Power on Technologies in Northern Ireland and Magda Kowalska from PlanEnergi in Denmark. The seminar will be of interest to businesses operating in this area, public sector organisations, policymakers, learners and lecturers.

Alongside the seminar will be a range of exhibitors including the OPW Optimising Power initiative, recycling demonstrations with Voice Ireland, local suppliers of energy efficiency technologies and electric vehicles, information on Green Mortgages, reusable cup promotions, health and fitness checks, display of student projects and opportunities to meet the Green Campus team and learn more about the SMARTrenew project.

“With the increased focus on meeting our commitments as a society to the challenges around climate change and adaptation, this is a great opportunity for businesses, homeowners, public sector organisations, students and others to call in and see what is on offer and to learn a bit more about what they can do at home or at work to assist in helping us meet our obligations to the challenges around climate change” says Ms Daly.

Displaying the impact of single use plastic on our wildlife during LYIT Green Day in 2018. This year’s Green Day will take place this coming Thursday, November 28

“If you want to find out more about how to get the most out of your recycling efforts or about electric cars or energy efficient products that can help increase your homes energy rating or if you are looking for a mortgage and would like to see how you can avail of a ‘green’ mortgage, then we would encourage you to come along on the day”.

The event will take place in the main campus and admission is free.