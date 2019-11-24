Fire Service present cheques to Hospice groups from annual car wash

A series of cheques were presented by members of the Donegal Fire Service to three hospices in the region, Donegal Hospice, North West Hospice and Foyle Hospice. The money was raised by fire service personnel who carried out car wash days all over the county. The annual Donegal Fire Service Car Wash is now a very significant annual fundraiser for these hospices in the region. At a presentation function held in Letterkenny cheques were presented to the three hospices.

Representatives of the three hospices, Donegal, Foyle and North West pictured at the presentations at a function in Sister Sara's Letterkenny of cheques by the Donegal Fire Service from their annual car wash and collections. Included seated are Carrie Harvey, Donegal Hospice, Yvonne Martin, Foyle Hospice, Mary McCarry, Donegal Hospice, Bernie McNeely North West Hospice and Francis Drummond, Ballyshannon. Back row from left are Damian McNamara, Bundoran Fire station, Stephen McFadden Buncrana, Mickey Molloy, Letterkenny, Annette Cunningham, Donegal Hospice, Cllr. Ciaran Brogan, Chairman of SPC Donegal County Council, Eddie Moore, Letterkenny Fire Station, Eileen McIntyre North West Hospice, Michael Purtill, Letterkenny and Kieran Drummond, Ballyshannon. Photo Brian McDaid.

Carrie Harvey, Mary McGarry and Annette Cunningham representing the Donegal Hospice pictured receiving a cheque from the annual Donegal Fire Service Car Wash included were Stephen McFadden Buncrana Fire Station, Michael Purtill, Cllr. Ciaran Brogan, Eddie Moore and Michael Molloy, Letterkenny Fire Station. Photo Brian McDaid.

Kieran Drummond Station Officer, Ballyshannon and Damien McNamara, Bundoran Fire Station make a presentation on behalf of the Donegal Fire Service Annual Car Wash to Bernie McNeely, Eileen McIntyre and Francis Drummond representing the North West Hospice. Photo Brian McDaid.

Damien Mc Namara and Eddie Moore make a presentation on behalf of the Donegal Fire Service Annual Car wash to Yvonne Martin representing the Foyle Hospice. Photo Brian McDaid.