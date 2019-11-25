Sadness at the death of Mary "Cissie" McGonigle, known well in Belleek, Ballyshannon, Ballintra and Kinlough

On Friday last, her family and many friends said a sad but fond farewell to the late Mary “Cissie” McGonigle the gentle ”Queen of Corlea”.

Cissie is now at peace with her late husband Tommy McGonigle on a high and windy hill beside St Patrick’s Church in Belleek.

A large crowd from both sides of the border turned out to pay their last respects to a woman who was warm direct, friendly, considerate, droll with a great kindness and regard for all creatures great and small and especially the wounded, the bruised and the broken who held a special place in her big heart.

She loved people and their stories and was very well informed and had just celebrated her 91st birthday a few weeks before her passing.

Cissie was well known in Ballyshannon, Ballintra and Kinlough as she was a great woman for the Bingo and her engaging personality made her many lifelong friends.

A native of Fassagh, outside Belleek, and a former employee in Belleek Pottery, she made her home in Corlea after she married her late husband Tommy in 1956 and she loved nothing better than a good ceili in her own home, where her guests were royally treated and she could always come up with a gentle quip that drew a smile.

And she really loved her home in Corlea and often spoke fondly and wittily of the characters she knew and the dances in that famous Ballroom of Romance where she first laid eyes on her husband Tommy.

Cissie could paint a picture in a few words and had a natural sense of comic timing which would not have been out of place on the stage.

But she was a genuine person, who loved to see others doing well, a great quality indeed.

The esteem in which she was held, was reflected in the large crowds who flooded into her son John and Mary’s lovely home in Corlea on last Wednesday and Thursday before her funeral on Friday.

Ballyshannon parish priest Fr Cathal O'Fearrai told the large crowd that she did the ordinary things extraordinarily well and her life was centred on her family.

She was very unassuming but very content in her own skin. Cissie was very accepting and was a person of quiet but immense faith. Cissie was very faithful to her family and her neighbours and friends and always looked out for them as she had a warm generous spirit.

“Life was not easy, she lived through the Second World War, she lived on both sides of the border and there were very hard times.

“But she worked very hard along with her husband Tommy and her pride and joy were her family.

“There was also a great sense of neighbourliness and if anyone was short of anything, they could go to their neighbour and they always looked out for each other and all of this came naturally to Cissie.”

"That was the life that Cissie lived and lived it very well. She had a great interest in everything that went around her, but her deep faith was the centre of her life.”

Deepest sympathy is extended to her son John (Mary), her daughter Mary (Gerry), her grandchildren Cathal, Declan and Kathleen and her great grandchildren Gareth and Abby.