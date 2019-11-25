Contact

24 Donegal schools benefit as part of Summer Works Scheme

 

Schools here benefiting under funding investment for improved life safety standards, car parks and play areas

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced 24 schools in Donegal are benefiting under funding investment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced 24 schools in Donegal are benefiting under funding investment for improved life safety standards, car parks and play areas.

The Minister also outlined how part of the Summer Works Scheme 2020 contains a new climate action focus.

“The Summer Works Scheme make real differences and has huge benefits for schools year in year out and this year is no different,” Minister McHugh said.

“A total of 24 schools in Donegal are able to make improvements to their grounds and facilities thanks to the special package that has been put together this year. That is an increase on last year when 20 schools in the county benefited from the scheme.

“And the Government is using the investment to focus on three fronts – we have prioritised money to upgrade and improve life safety systems, like fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting; we are funding new surfaces on play areas and car parks; and schools will be obliged to plan for electric vehicle charging.”

The Donegal list contains three post primary schools (Crana College, Buncrana; Coláiste na Carraige, Carrick; Deele College, Raphoe)  with the remainder all primary schools.

Seven of the 24 schools on the Summer Works list will be using the funding to upgrade and improve life safety systems while the remainder will be focusing on improving the grounds of the schools at car parks, yards and play areas.

The Summer Works Scheme is a €30m package for 2020 with 405 schools benefitting nationwide – more than one tenth of all schools in the country.

The climate action initiative in the 2020 scheme is to ensure schools future proof for electric vehicles.

Any school which receives funding for car parking and play areas will be required to identify a point for electric vehicle charging. The funding will allow for specialist electric ducting under play and car parking areas in order to ensure resurfaced areas are not dug up in the future.

Minister McHugh said: “The climate action element of next year’s summer works is a sensible plan for the future. More and more electric charging points are coming on stream and it is symbolic that schools will be demonstrating how important initiatives like this are.

“The work will be carried out in schools mainly over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other staff will be kept to a minimum.

“We have also made sure that schools are getting the notification several weeks earlier than last year to try to give principals and boards of management a better lead-in time to plan and then get the work done.

The schools in Donegal to benefit are:

Kilbarron NS, Ballyshannon

Gartan NS, Gartan

Scoil Cholmcille, Termon

St Mary's National School, Castlefin

SN An Droim Mor, Dromore, Killygordon

St Orans NS, Buncrana

SN an Bhreacaigh, Ardara

Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Craigtown, Carndonagh

Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

SN Seiseadh Ui Neill, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

Scoil Treasa Naofa, Drumcarbit, Malin

Scoil Naomh Chaitriona, Ballyshannon

SN Olibhear Pluinceed, Rann na Feirste

Scoil Náisiúnta Muire Gan Smal, Lifford

Naomh Adhamhain, Laghey

Scoil Naomh Earnan, Ballintra

Scoil Naomh Aonghus, Bridge End

SN Baile Raighin, Letterkenny

Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton

St Macartans NS, Bundoran

Scoil Mhuire, Glenties

Crana College, Buncrana

Coláiste na Carraige, Carrick

Deele College, Raphoe

