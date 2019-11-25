Contact

Donegal islanders go to the polls to cast votes in Presidential elections

Arranmore IFA branch is the first to vote nationally

Donegal islanders go to the polls to cast votes in Presidential elections

Voting is set to begin to see who will take over from Joe Healy

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The first votes to be cast in the Irish Farmers' Association Presidential Election will be in Donegal.

Members of the Arranmore branch of the IFA are due to vote today.

Three candidates - John Coughlan from Buttevant, Co Cork, Tim Cullinan, from Toomevara, Co Tipperary and Angus Woods from Rathnew, Co Wicklow - are seeking to replace current president Joe Healy.

Thomas Cooney from Co Cavan and Brian Rushe from Co Kildare are seeking election as deputy president.

Over 940 branches will vote in the coming weeks, with the last voting on Friday, December 13.

The votes will be counted on December 17 and the next President will take up office in January after the IFA AGM.

