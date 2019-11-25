Respected and well known author to launch Donegal poet's new book

The well known writer and author Réaltán Ní Leannáin will be in Gaoth Dobhair this Friday night to launch Máire Dinny Wren's new body of work 'Tine Ghealáin' in Hiúdaí, Gaoth Dobhair at 8.30pm.

The event promises to be a very enjoyable one and it is certain that many will be in attendance.

The book 'Tine Ghealáin' was published by Éabhlóid.

The event will be followed by a seisiúin ceoil.