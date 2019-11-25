National survey shows most people experience good care in Letterkenny University Hospital with significant areas for improvement remaining

A new survey has revealed that the majority of those who attended Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) has had a positive experience. However, those surveyed highlighted a number of areas where improvement was warranted.

The results of the 2019 National Inpatient Experience Survey have been launched today, Monday, in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Dublin.

This annual survey asks patients about their experiences of hospital care, covering topics such as admission to hospital, privacy, care and treatment, interaction with staff, and discharge processes. The survey ignited a strong response rate from LUH with 335 patients from from the hospital having had participated in the 2019 survey, resulting in a response rate of 44%.

The aim of the National Inpatient Experience Survey is to find out from patients what is working well in our health service, and where improvements are necessary. The Health Service Executive (HSE) responds to the survey findings by developing local and national initiatives to improve the quality of care provided to patients.

Director of the National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn, said: “The majority of patients had positive experiences in Letterkenny University Hospital. 84% of patients said that they had a ‘good’ or a ‘very good’ experience — matching the national average.

“Many patients gave positive ratings of hospital food, with the hospital scoring about the national average on this question. On the other hand, many patients said that the staff treating and examining them did not introduce themselves and did not always wear name badges. Furthermore, some patients said that they did not always get help to eat their meals if required.”

HSE CEO, Paul Reid, said: “I would like to thank our patients, their carers and families for taking the time to complete the survey and for sharing their experiences of hospital care with us. It is important that we listen to and learn from our patients so that we can continue to improve patient care.”

The full report and a quality improvement plan for Letterkenny University Hospital are available here. The national report is available at www.yourexperience.ie.