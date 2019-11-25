Contact

‘Light Your Bike’ campaign announced by North West Greenway Network team

Active Travel Officer to hand out free bike lights at three locations in December

North West Greenway Network

Free bike lights will be handed out at three locations in December

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The North West Greenway Network is organising three bike light set giveaway sessions to promote the use of lights while cycling on the roads. Commencing on Tuesday 3 December, the ‘Light Your Bike’ campaign rolls into the Guildhall in Derry before cycling down to the ‘Tinnies’ sculpture in Strabane on Wednesday 4 December, before finishing at the Gap Café in Bridgend on Thursday 5 December.

Project staff will be at each location daily from 4.45pm-5.45pm giving out light sets on a ‘first come first served’ basis.

Emma Hagger, Active Travel Officer for the project said: "It is now law – both in the north and south – for cyclists to have front and rear lights during lighting-up times. But more importantly, to cycle safely cyclists must be seen, both on rural roads and around the city, which mean lights are essential.

"Since we want more people to consider the bicycle as their mode of transport, this is a small but tangible step to making people think differently about cycling as their mode of transport."

As stocks are limited, drop down early to collect your set of lights and to discuss all things cycling with Emma and Ronan Gallagher, the project’s Communications Officer.

