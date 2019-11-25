Donegal gardaí among those to be honoured at Water Safety Ireland’s National Annual Awards Ceremony

Two members of An Garda Síochána from Donegal will be among those who will receive recognition at Water Safety Ireland’s National Annual Awards Ceremony at the O’Reilly Hall, UCD, Dublin on Tuesday November 26.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Deputy Michael Ring will present the ‘Seiko Just in Time Rescue Award’ to the rescuers in appreciation for saving so many lives.

He said:“It is an honour to pay tribute to these deserving award recipients. Without their bravery, quick thinking and selflessness, the outcomes could have been very different. On average 124 people drown annually in Ireland and while one drowning is one too many, the figure would have been higher but for these courageous rescuers.”

Garda Mark O’ Sullivan and Garda Gerard Doyle who are both stationed at Donegal will be present at the event in UCD on Tuesday.

On June 19, Garda Mark O’ Sullivan and Garda Gerard Doyle were called to Ballywhorskey Pier where a woman entered the water. Garda O’ Sullivan threw a lifebuoy to the woman and she managed to grab onto of it. The two men pulled the woman close to the pier. Suddenly the Gardaí recognised the woman was in shock and had very little strength. Demonstrating calm in a pressurised situation, Garda O’ Sullivan entered the water to hold onto the woman, while Garda Doyle retrieved a body brace from their patrol car. This was put around the woman’s head to provide extra support. Both gardaí held onto the woman until further emergency arrived and removed the woman from the water. The woman was transported to hospital and made a full recovery.



Other recipients include 61 volunteers who will be presented with Long-Service Volunteer Awards, recognising a combined total of 1,275 years of personal service teaching swimming, water rescue and survival skills in communities nationwide.

“I would like to commend the efforts of Water Safety Ireland volunteers who devote their time and contribute to the year on year trend of reduced drownings. The Lifeguard service is also crucial to safety on our waterways and would not be possible without the teaching and assessment conducted by Water Safety Ireland Volunteers nationwide. This summer, Lifeguards rescued 260 people from drowning, administered first aid on 3,284 occasions and reunited with loved ones 289 lost children found wandering unsupervised near water.”



The Chairman of Water Safety Ireland, Martin O'Sullivan, said: “I would ask all adults to make themselves more aware of the dangers of drowning. Tragedy can strike in seconds but with the right knowledge, skills and attitudes everyone can avoid the hazards and take responsibility for their own safety. Encourage your family, friends and colleagues to read Water Safety Ireland’s guidelines at www.watersafety.ie so that they can enjoy Ireland’s waterways safely.”