Donegal town man jailed for brutal assault

A young Donegal man has been jailed for nine months for a brutal assault on another man in a drink and drugs fuelled attack in Donegal Town.

In jailing 25-year-old Dylan Kilpatrick for nine months for assaulting a young man causing him harm on May 22 at New Row, Donegal Town, Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant “was liable to kill someone and it is so surprising that this has not happened”.

The judge said he did not know if prison would help the defendant, but it “would protect the public” and send a message to others who carry out similar acts that they can expect no mercy when they are caught.

The judge noted that the defendant attacked an ”innocent and vulnerable young man” on three occasions. The injured party was kicked on the ground in a frenzied attack, the court.

Victim impact statement

Garda Fiachra O’Hara told the court that he had spoken to the injured party. The injured party was not in court and a victim impact statement was handed into the court. Garda O’Hara said gardaí got several complaints about the defendant on May 22.

The defendant attacked the injured party who was not known to him. The injured party tried to get away, but the defendant came after him and pushed him down and beat him on the ground. The victim tried to get away a third time and he went to a local premises where he had to be locked in for his safety and was terrified.

The victim had an earpiece which was worth €180 and he suffered financial loss as well as the assaults.

The defendant then went to a B&B where he was very abusive to those there. He then went to another pub where he got into an altercation where he came off “second best”. The defendant was spotted by gardaí on CCTV and was subsequently arrested.

The court was told the defendant had 39 previous convictions, including five for assault and he had been in jail previously.

Cocktail of alcohol and drugs

Dylan Kilpatrick apologised for his actions to the victim and said he did not remember anything, that he had been drinking, was taking medication for epilepsy and drugs at the time. He said it would not have happened if he had not been on that cocktail of alcohol and drugs.

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien said his client had a difficult background and alcohol and drugs were his downfall. This was not an excuse, but he did make an early plea and was “a vulnerable man in his own right".

In sentencing the defendant, who pleaded guilty to all the charges before the court, Judge Kevin Kilrane said there were very few mitigating factors. He said the defendant knew he could not drink but when he did, it was a voluntary act and when he does he is “an extremely violent individual”. The judge said the defendant had got several chances and did not learn from those chances.

Judge Kilrane said he accepted that the defendant had no memory of the incident but that was not a mitigating factor. On reading the victim impact statement for the injured party, the judge said the attack had harmed him physically and altered his life.

In addition to jailing the defendant for nine months for the assault causing harm to the victim at New Row, Donegal Town on May 22 , the judge took into consideration another similar assault at Tir Chonaill Street on the same date.

He fined the defendant €100 for possession of cannabis resin at Ballyshannon Garda Station, where the defendant was taken on the same date.

The judge took into consideration a different charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour at the Diamond Donegal Town on October 15. He made a similar ruling in respect of a charge of being drunk and a danger to himself and others at the Diamond on October 13.

The judge struck out a charge of causing criminal damage to the home of his mother Kathleen Kilpatrick on March 3 at Drumbarron, after the defendant’s mother withdrew the charge.

Judge Kilrane jailed the defendant for two months for using threatening and abusive behaviour at the Diamond Donegal Town on March 23 and this was to be concurrent with the nine months sentence for the assault causing harm charge.

The judge took into consideration a charge of being drunk and a danger to himself and others at Quay Street on February 27.