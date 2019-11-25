Irish Water slammed for not fixing south Inishowen water supply

Contact
REVEALED: Irish Water fields over 1,000 complaints from Waterford
Donegal Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has conveyed his disappointment at the latest response from Irish Water on the replacement of water pipes in the Slab Lands in Burnfoot and Burt that supply water from the Eddie Fullerton Dam reservoir to homes in South Inishowen.
Even though the works to extend this water supply to Letterkenny is approaching completion, Irish Water have confirmed that they are continuing to work on the assessment, design and planning of the pipe replacement on the Slab Lands and they have not provided a timeline for the completion of the works.
Senator Mac Lochlainn said: “Irish Water know that there is a real problem with the pipes along this stretch. They have repeatedly burst over recent years, causing huge inconvenience for home owners and businesses in South Inishowen.
"A year ago, I arranged a meeting between Irish Water and local public representatives and we were pleased when Irish Water confirmed that they intended to replace these problem pipes.
"However, a year on and it appears that little progress has been made. This is astounding when we consider that the works to extend this water supply on to Letterkenny are almost complete.
“As it stands, these regular pipe bursts in this area are now going to inconvenience homes and businesses in Letterkenny too. This doesn’t make sense and I am calling on Irish Water to review this whole issue and prioritise the replacement of these problem pipes as a matter of urgency.
"The bottom line is that Irish Water should have fixed this problem water supply to South Inishowen before sending it on to Letterkenny”.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.