Defendant made 220 nuisance phone calls to victim

A man, who admitted making 220 nuisance calls to his victim was “fuelled by anger and a sense of revenge” and wished to cause the “maximum of distress”, a judge told a defendant at a district court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane told 50-year-old Glen Roddie, Station Road, Mountcharles who made the calls from a private number that he was “working in the dark and in secret and that spoke to the character of his person” who had carried out this “appalling act.”

Inspector Denis Joyce told the court earlier, that the defendant had made 220 calls to the injured party’s mobile phone and her personal phone in a period between November 2018 and April 2019.

The messages included threats that said:

“Think you are safe, I am watching you”, and a scary laugh and shots in the background.

Inspector Denis Joyce said the injured party had made a very strong victim impact statement.

Garda Jim Connolly told the court the defendant had co-operated fully with the gardai and had apologised, and his remorse was genuine.

When Judge Kevin Kilrane asked why the defendant was doing this, the garda said the background was that the defendant and the injured party were engaged to be married and the relationship had broken up.

The defendant told the court he was apologising to the victim and did not mean to cause her distress.

He said he was “not thinking straight at the time”.

Judge Kilrane questioned the defendant’s claim that he did not wish to cause the injured party any harm.

“What is she supposed to take from a message of that nature with the sound of a gunshot in the background.”

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien told the court the defendant had borrowed money and had €2,000 in court as compensation to his victim.

Mr O’Brien said a letter was in court dealing with the defendant’s health issues.

He had never been in trouble before.

The defendant was a widower and this case would mean a social stigma for him, he told the court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the calls had been made from a blocked number and had caused the injured party great distress and she was terrified and paranoid about her safety.

The judge said the defendant would be brought to public ridicule as a result of this matter and that would be punishment in itself.

The defendant had been in a relationship with the injured party that had broken down.

Judge Kilrane told the defendant to give an undertaking on oath that he would not try to contact the injured party in any manner or means.

Judge Kilrane imposed a section of the Probation Act that is technically a conviction.