Council adopt €157m capital budget

Donegal County Council has agreed to adopt its new Capital Budget for 2020 meaning it projects total capital expenditure for the year of €157,001,777, with capital expenditure for the three-year period estimated to exceed €0.5bn.

This comes on top of their decision last Friday to adopt the Revenue Budget.

It took almost three hours of intense debate and argument before the figures pushed over the line with many councillors highlighting the lack of spending in certain areas of the county.

Chief executive, Seamus Neely, defended the council's document saying while it wasn't able to cover everything all councillors wanted initially, there was provision for including other priorities as funds and scope became available.



He promised the council would continue to focus on efforts to maximise relevant funding opportunities but added challenges had to be managed and in some cases they had to be realistic about what could be achieved in the short and long term.



His report to members revealed that some of the primary areas of spending next year would include social housing; advancing the Ten-T project for road improvements on the N13, N14 and N15; investment in their marine capital programme; continued investment in strategic economic infrastructure supporting the tourism and community sectors including iconic attractions.



But it wasn't all plain sailing with many councillors angry that work on things like Greencastle harbour; Mica houses; Letterkenny sewerage scheme; the difficulties relating to the provision of fire stations in Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glencolmcille; the need to upgrade roads all over the county; SI houses, town and village renewal schemes; piers and harbour improvements; islands and their needs; the Greenway project from Burtonport to Letterkenny; the 100th anniversary of the Owencarrow viaduct; the provision of cable cars between Muckish mountain and Creeslough.



Mr Neely said while he understood their frustrations,he was keeping the doors open for any proposals that weren't already covered in their capital programme.



On the proposal of Fianna Fail's Cllr Ciaran Brogan, seconded by Fine Gael's Cllr Bernard McGuinness, the programme was adopted without further debate.

Councillors also agreed to overdraft accommodation of €5 million for next year too.