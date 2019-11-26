Convoy man pleads guilty to stealing €,2,600 from An Post

A young Convoy man has pleaded guilty to stealing a total of €2,600 from An Post, by theft and deception over a four day period last year, at Donegal Town District Court.

20-year-old Connor McNamara, Convoy Court, Main Street, Convoy guilty to the charges which happened over a four-day period from October 29 to November 4.

He admitted 12 counts made up of six counts of theft from An Post The GPO, Dublin to a total of €1450 and six counts of deception by inducing others to lodge amounts totalling €1150 at locations at The Pines, Rushbrooke Links, Cobh, County Cork, Barta Rock, Dalkey Dublin, Coolroe, Ballycullane Road, New Ross, County Wexford, Oakview, Clara, County Offaly, Pairc na Blath, Ballinroad, Dungarvan and Roseville Heights, Killybegs.

The defendant was told he could elect for trial by jury in the circuit court or in the district court.

He elected for trial in the district court and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Defence solicitor Francis Gillespie said there were a number of similar charges before Letterkenny District Court and he asked the case to be adjourned for a Probation Report.

Judge Kevin Kilrane adjourned the case to February 24 when the same Probation Report would suffice for the Donegal Town Court.