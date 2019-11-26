Meeting with Minister to discuss future funding arrangements of Parentstop

Contact
Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher Leas Cheann Comhairle has confirmed the
meeting which he arranged with Minister for Children Catherine Zappone
is to take place today at 4pm in Dáil Éireann.
He said:
”I raised the issue of the impending closure of Parentstop some weeks
ago with the Children’s Minister, and I impressed upon her the
critical importance of this service to Donegal.
“Unless the Government intervene and commit funding then Parentstop
will close its services before the end of 2019,” added the Donegal TD.
”In light of confirmation whereby funding to the tune of €60
million is left unspent within the Department, I would be making the
case that priority now be given to funding projects such as
Parentstop. This organisation has a proven record in delivering
services that otherwise would not be available, and hundreds avail of
these support and counselling services each year.
“Today, the Government and Minister must deliver for Donegal, it is
imperative that funding is made available for Parentstop. It is
essential also that certainty is restored to these services as so many
people depend on Parentstop . It is self evident that the money is
there to fund Parentstop, what is lacking is the political will to do
so,” he concluded.
