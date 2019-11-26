Meeting with Minister to discuss future funding arrangements of Parentstop

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher Leas Cheann Comhairle has confirmed the

meeting which he arranged with Minister for Children Catherine Zappone

is to take place today at 4pm in Dáil Éireann.



He said:

”I raised the issue of the impending closure of Parentstop some weeks

ago with the Children’s Minister, and I impressed upon her the

critical importance of this service to Donegal.



“Unless the Government intervene and commit funding then Parentstop

will close its services before the end of 2019,” added the Donegal TD.



”In light of confirmation whereby funding to the tune of €60

million is left unspent within the Department, I would be making the

case that priority now be given to funding projects such as

Parentstop. This organisation has a proven record in delivering

services that otherwise would not be available, and hundreds avail of

these support and counselling services each year.



“Today, the Government and Minister must deliver for Donegal, it is

imperative that funding is made available for Parentstop. It is

essential also that certainty is restored to these services as so many

people depend on Parentstop . It is self evident that the money is

there to fund Parentstop, what is lacking is the political will to do

so,” he concluded.