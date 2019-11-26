Stranorlar students pick up Albanian earthquake

Contact
Emergency services at work during today's quake
This morning's Albanian earthquake was picked up by monitoring equipment in a Donegal school.
Students at St Columba's College in Stranorlar recording data on their school seismometer (IRIS seismic station DL02). The Transition Year classes use it to study waves, energy, and geology.
According to the one of the college's physics teachers, Brendan O'Donoghue, the latest quake was of a magnitude 6.4 event
A seismogram of the event recorded at Seismic Station DL02, detected by students at St Columba's College, Stranorlar
Indeed the school's seismic station is now ranked first in the world among those secondary schools that contribute data to the IRIS Seismology in Schools programme. They have recorded and submitted data on nearly 1,000 events since April 2010.
Sadly it has been reported that at least seven people were killed in the earthquake
At least 300 people were injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the Balkan nation in decades. The epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, between Durres and the capital Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.
President Ilir Meta told journalists that "the situation is very dramatic. All efforts are being done to take the people out of the ruins.'' He called on the Cabinet to request international assistance.
Dramatic scenes from this morning's earthquake in Albania
Neighboring Kosovo was sending an emergency team to help with rescue efforts, while the European Union and the United States both offered immediate have all offered immediate support.
Tuesday's quake was the second to hit the country in two months and was felt along the Adriatic coast.
