Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Stranorlar students pick up Albanian earthquake

Quake was of a magnitude 6.4 event

Stranorlar students pick up Albanian earthquake

Emergency services at work during today's quake

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

This morning's Albanian earthquake was picked up by monitoring equipment in a Donegal school.

Students at St Columba's College in Stranorlar recording data on their school seismometer (IRIS seismic station DL02). The Transition Year classes use it to study waves, energy, and geology.

According to the one of the college's physics teachers, Brendan O'Donoghue, the latest quake was of a magnitude 6.4 event

A seismogram of the event recorded at Seismic Station DL02, detected by students at St Columba's College, Stranorlar

Indeed the school's seismic station is now ranked first in the world among those secondary schools that contribute data to the IRIS Seismology in Schools programme. They have recorded and submitted data on nearly 1,000 events since April 2010.

Sadly it has been reported that at least seven people were killed in the earthquake

At least 300 people were injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the Balkan nation in decades. The epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, between Durres and the capital Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

President Ilir Meta told journalists that "the situation is very dramatic. All efforts are being done to take the people out of the ruins.'' He called on the Cabinet to request international assistance.

Dramatic scenes from this morning's earthquake in Albania

Neighboring Kosovo was sending an emergency team to help with rescue efforts, while the European Union and the United States both offered immediate have all offered immediate support.

Tuesday's quake was the second to hit the country in two months and was felt along the Adriatic coast.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie