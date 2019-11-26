Donegal gardaí are investigating two burglaries in the same area at the weekend

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating two burglaries and an attempted burglary in Letterkenny at the weekend
The incidents took place in the Meadowbank area of Letterkenny between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Two front windows of a house were smashed and the home was ransacked between 2pm on Saturday and 7.50am on Sunday. Gardaí believe nothing was taken from the house.
Another house in the area was broken into between 2pm and 10.15pm on Saturday. The front door was kicked in, the main bedroom was ransacked and a 43 inch LG television was stolen.
An attempt was made to break into a third house in the area.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 074 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
