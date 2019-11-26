Garda appeal after window of van smashed outside Donegal home

Contact
Gardaí are appealing for information after an incident of criminal damage involving a parked work van.
The incident took place in the Earlsfort area of Buncrana between 4.30pm and 7pm on Friday, November 22. The van was parked on the driveway of a home when the rear windscreen was smashed. Nothing was taken from the van and gardaí are treating the incident as criminal damage.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540.
