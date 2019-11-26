Disappointment that Donegal respite centre will only open five days a week

Seaview House in Mountcharles is to reopen on January 13.

The centre, which provides respite services for children and adults with disabilities, closed last December.

The respite centre has been handed over to Rehabcare but it’s opening has been delayed.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said he has received confirmation from the HSE the centre is to reopen but he expressed disappointment that it will operate on only five days a week.

“There was strong demand that the centre should operate on a seven- day a week basis, but the Government have not sanctioned the additional resources in order to make this happen,” he said.

“I had worked closely with those that use and depend on the Seaview Respite Centre, and we had many false dawns and missed deadline concerning this project but, today we have received the confirmation that we were all waiting for. That the centre is to become fully operational again on January 13.

“I am keenly aware that there was a strong campaign to have the centre operate on a seven day a week basis. I understand that there is a clear need for a seven day a week service at the Seaview Centre but unfortunately, the Government and the HSE did not bring that on board added Pat the Cope.

“I will be raising the issue of the 24/7 care with the minister in an effort to get them to reconsider the decision, but meantime services are to recommence immediately after Christmas and that is welcome news for all concerned. I wish to compliment those that organised a recent meeting on the matter, and those that campaigned in order to keep the issue of reopening the Seaview Respite Centre a top priority.”