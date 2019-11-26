'Máire' commemoration in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Saturday

Contact
Aodh Óg Ó Duibheanaigh, Mairéad Mhic Grianna, Niall Mac Eamharcaigh agus Pól Ó Searcaigh in a scene from 'Grasta ó Dhia ar Mhicí' which will be performed on Saturday night
Prolific creative writer and journalist, Séamus Ó Grianna ('Máire') from Rann na Feirste died exactly 50 years ago in November 1969. He wrote more than 30 novels and short stories the most notable being 'Caisleáin Óir' and 'Cith is Dealán'.
He also wrote a number of books based on his youth and the history of the area - 'Rann na Feirste', 'Nuair a bhí mé óg', and 'Saol Corrach'. He spent most of his life in Dublin working in the Civil Service. He spent 18 years working on the two major Irish dictionaries - De Bhaldraithe and Ó Domhnaill.
The poster for Saturday night's shows
On Saturday night, at 8pm, two plays about Séamus Ó Grianna will be performed. Aisteoirí Rann na Feirste will present 'Grasta ó Dhia ar Mhicí', an adaptation by Niall Mac Eamharcaigh of one of his most famous short stories.
The cast is Aodh Óg Ó Duibheanaigh, Pól Ó Searcaigh, Niall Mac Eamharcaigh, Mairéad Mhic Grianna agus Suzanne Uí Ghallchóir.
The other play 'Maire' is a dramatic portrayal of his life and works written by Noel Ó Gallchóir. The cast is Noel Ó Gallchóir, Lucaí Nic Gaotháin, Seán Pól Ó Gaoitháin, Máire Ioannidis, Colm Mac Giolla Easpuig, Suzanne Uí Gallchóir and Manus Ó Duibhir.
There will also be a number of Séamus Ó Grianna songs performed on the night. Both plays were very well received in Rann na Feirste during the comóradh there in October.
