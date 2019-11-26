Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Letterkenny University Hospital collect Saolta Staff Recognition Awards

Awards recognise the important role staff play

Letterkenny University Hospital collect Saolta Staff Recognition Awards

Dolores Devenney, phlebotomoy services, accepting her ‘Outstanding Employee Award’ from Saolta Group , CEO, Tony Canavan and Jean Kelly, Saolta Group, chief director of nursing and midwifery

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) won Saolta Staff Recognition Awards in two categories at a ceremony in Mayo recently.

The Donegal Clinical Research Academy won the ‘Education and Training Award’ for their emergency abdominal surgery course for students and the ‘Outstanding Employee Award’ was presented to Dolores Devenney who works in phlebotomy services at the hospital.

At the Saolta Staff Achievement Award presentation for ‘Education and Training’, from left: Jean Kelly, Saolta Group chief director of nursing and midwifery; Seán Murphy, general manager, Letterkenny University Hospital; Mr Zsolt Bodnar, consultant surgeon; Ms Louise Flanagan, research nurse; and Tony Canavan, Saolta Group chief executive

More than 160 nominations from across the Saolta Group of hospitals were received for the six award categories which included: Innovation in a Clinical Area Award; Innovation in a Non Clinical Area Award; Research Award; Quality Improvement and Patient Experience Award; in addition to the categories won by LUH - Education and Training Award; and Outstanding Employee Award.

The event was hosted by Mayo senior football manager, James Horan, and the awards were presented by Saolta chief executive, Tony Canavan and chief director of nursing and midwifery, Jean Kelly.

Seán Murphy, general manager, Letterkenny University Hospital said the student emergency abdominal surgery course was a unique multidisciplinary educational event.

"It exposes medical students to a reality that they haven’t previously experienced and provides valuable inter-disciplinary learning to our future doctors. The Donegal Clinical Research Academy at the hospital is a deserved winner of the Education and Training Award.

“I am delighted that Dolores Devenney was presented with the ‘Outstanding Employee Award’ for demonstrating exception service to her patients and colleagues over the last 40 years. The warmth and empathy she shows patients makes their hospital visit less daunting and she is patient and supportive with new staff and students who are still developing their skills. Dolores is a worthy recipient of the Outstanding Employee Award.”

In addition to winning two categories, the Metabolic Multidisciplinary Team at LUH was shortlisted for the ‘Innovation in a Clinical Area Award’.

The Metabolic Multidisciplinary Team at LUH was shortlisted for the ‘Innovation in a Clinical Area Award’. At the presentation, from left: Dr Paul O’Connor, consultant anaesthetist; Seán Murphy, general manager; Mr Zsolt Bodnar, consultant surgeon; Tony Canavan, Saolta Group chief executive; Vanessa Savva, general manager’s office; and Jean Kelly, Saolta Group chief director of nursing and midwifery

The Saolta University Health Care Group Staff Recognition Awards take place every two years and aim to recognise the important role that staff play in delivering services to patients cared for in all six hospitals in the Group. All applications are judged by an independent panel and the event is self-funded through sponsorship.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie