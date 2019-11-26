€2 million support package for disadvantaged groups in Donegal

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has announced a €2 million Government funding package to help disadvantaged groups in the county, saying the money will help improve supports and services for people who need it the most.

“This is a hugely important funding package for next year, with €2 million of Government money directed to groups and people most in need in Donegal,” Minister McHugh said.

The investment is being made under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), the Government’s primary social inclusion intervention, and it follows a fund of about €2 million for this year.

Mr McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills, said: “This important initiative will support people who are out of work or on low wages. It will help children and their mothers and fathers who live in deprived areas and lone parents. And the funding can also be put to good use to help support people with disabilities, Travellers, Roma and other groups with disadvantage.

“The €2m being distributed in Donegal includes €615,095 to the Inishowen region, €363,582 for the Gaeltacht and €1.09 for other parts of the county.

“Cuirim fáilte róimh an deá-nuacht seo inniú maidir le limistéar faoi mhíbhuntáiste, agus an tacaíocht breise a bheas ar fail daofa.

“The money is used to support communities and individuals. It will be of huge benefit in the areas where services are being provided to help reverse disadvantage, to give people the guidance, confidence and support they need to move on with their lives.

“I have seen first-hand the importance of working with young people and the value of working on initiatives for people in disadvantaged areas. These funds will be important for both urban and rural areas to try to encourage and support people towards mainstream services.”

The €2m funding for 2019 under SICAP will be delivered by Local Development Companies across the county.

SICAP is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development with co-funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020.