Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

€2 million support package for disadvantaged groups in Donegal

Money will help improve supports and services

€2 million support package for disadvantaged groups in Donegal

Joe McHugh TD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has announced a €2 million Government funding package to help disadvantaged groups in the county, saying the money will help improve supports and services for people who need it the most.

“This is a hugely important funding package for next year, with €2 million of Government money directed to groups and people most in need in Donegal,” Minister McHugh said.

The investment is being made under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), the Government’s primary social inclusion intervention, and it follows a fund of about €2 million for this year.

Mr McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills, said: “This important initiative will support people who are out of work or on low wages. It will help children and their mothers and fathers who live in deprived areas and lone parents. And the funding can also be put to good use to help support people with disabilities, Travellers, Roma and other groups with disadvantage.

“The €2m being distributed in Donegal includes €615,095 to the Inishowen region, €363,582 for the Gaeltacht and €1.09 for other parts of the county.

“Cuirim fáilte róimh an deá-nuacht seo inniú maidir le limistéar faoi mhíbhuntáiste, agus an tacaíocht breise a bheas ar fail daofa.

“The money is used to support communities and individuals. It will be of huge benefit in the areas where services are being provided to help reverse disadvantage, to give people the guidance, confidence and support they need to move on with their lives.

“I have seen first-hand the importance of working with young people and the value of working on initiatives for people in disadvantaged areas. These funds will be important for both urban and rural areas to try to encourage and support people towards mainstream services.”

The €2m funding for 2019 under SICAP will be delivered by Local Development Companies across the county.

SICAP is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development with co-funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie