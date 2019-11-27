Councillors seeking progress on Greencastle harbour project

Councillors from Inishowen have left Donegal County Council executive in no doubt that priority projects in their area must be dealt with throughout the life of it Three Year Capital programme, with many of them specifically mentioning the ongoing Greencastle harbour project.

The matter came to the fore at a meeting of the council in Lifford on Monday.

It had been called to consider the Three year capital Programme 2020-2022 but representatives from all parts took the opportunity to leave the council's officers in no doubt that they were far from happy with the share out of the cash for the coming years.

The council is required on an annual basis to prepare and consider a three year capital programme and this one related to the period 2020-2022 inclusive.

Cllr Rena Donaghey (FF) expressed her concerns about the lack of investment in Greencastle harbour.

"Greencastle harbour is the only unfinished harbour we have. Its a regional harbour and it's imperative that we get the funding to have it finished," Cllr Donaghey said.

She pointed out its attraction for cruise and tall ships as well as its proximity to Derry, the fourth biggest city in Ireland and how it was part of what could attract people there.

Cllr Martin Farren (Lab) said he was convinced "someone in Dublin" was continually blocking the badly needed funding for Greencastle harbour.

"I congratulate Burtonport and Killybegs on their funding but once again Greencastle has missed out," Cllr Farren stated.

He said he wanted to pay tribute to the council and everyone who had played a part in getting the Greencastle application in but "for some reason or another, and we've all got our own ideas about what's happening, but in my opinion, someone in Dublin is blocking this".

He said they had been told more funding was coming out in January but he for one, wasn't going to be holding his breath waiting for it.

"I live in the area and ran a fish business there for many years. Greencastle has a proud history in relation to the fishing industry and what Donegal County Council was trying to do along with the Greencastle Harbour Users Association was to bring it on to promote tourism because the potential there is absolutely enormous.

"I know the TDs Joe McHugh and Charlie McConalogue and Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn probably did as much as they could, I'm not blaming them, but I have to say that we are living in the locality, were very disappointed that we were left out."

He added despite several trips to Dublin to meet the minister concerned they were no further forward and he urged the council to write to him again to find out what the position was.

"There's something happening within that particular section of the Government and we're just not happy with the answers that we're getting.

“There's someone in there blocking this application. That's probably a very strong thing to say but there has to be at this stage.

“This and other applications have gone in over the past number of years but we are basically left sucking diesel every time when it comes to making decisions. We need to be getting the green light to move this forward," he said.

Cllr Albert Doherty said he wasn't so sure about Cllr Farren's assessment about Greencastle harbour that someone in the department wasn't playing ball.

He pointed out the number of times their application had been submitted for different funding schemes and how on each occasion it had been bypassed.

"I believe we are not severe enough with our message from this county. The Department of the Marine should not be cherry picking when rural regeneration money arrives and like a chess board you move that here and there, Greencastle could come out. That seems to be what's occurring with the playing of that funding," he said.

In relation to Greencastle harbour Cllr McGuinness felt the fact that the council was going to get consultants to look at it was another delay adding the department already knew what needed to be done there.

In relation to the proposed work at Greencastle harbour, Cllr McDermott said it was becoming like the Mica situation, one department kicking it to the other.

Donegal County Council Chief Executive Seamus Mr Neely said the detailed application of all the necessary consents and scoping needed to support the Greencastle application were now in place.