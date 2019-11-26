Contact

Thieves steal donations box from Donegal couple who have raised thousands for charities

Box stolen from stunning Christmas light's display at couple's home

Over twenty thousand Christmas lights will be switched on by Santa Clause at Gortcally this Friday

Thieves have stolen a charity donations box from a Christmas lights display that has raised thousands of euro for local charities.

The theft took place at the house at Gortcally, Kerrykeel where a donation box has been in place for years. 

Mary Whoriskey and husband Michael have been lighting up the local area for the past 16 years with their stunning festive display.

The couple has raised almost €60,000 for charities including Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and support organisations for people battling cancer, depression and Alzheimer’s.

Gardaí say the theft of the donation box, which was beside a large crib at the foot of the driveway of the home, took place between 3.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday.

The box was homemade and was red in colour, metal with white letters on the top which read Donation box. The box contained a sum of money.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to call Milford Gardaí on 074 9153060.

