Disappointment as there no monies for Bundoran and Ballyshannon fire stations

Ballyshannon fire station
Bundoran based Sinn Féin councillor Micheal McMahon has said he is very disappointed that there was no allocations of monies from the capital fund in the Donegal County Council 2020 budget for the fire stations at Bundoran and Ballyshannon.
“This has been an ongoing issue for decades and I'm accusing the Department of the Environment of jeopardising the safety and the well being of the people of south Donegal," he said.
“I cannot understand the thinking behind this decision from an office in Dublin. I also want to say that Glencolmcille are entitled to their fire station."
Bundoran fire station is located in the East End of the town
“Bundoran fire station covers a vast area including Kinlough, Rossinver, Glendale, Tullaghan, Cliffoney, Mullaghmore and indeed the town of Bundoran whose population can increase from 5,000 to 20,000 at any given time during its peak season.
“While Ballyshannon covers an area of Rossnowlagh, Cashlehard, Ballintra, Pettigo and Belleek. Money spent with reports and consultants would have built the two new stations.
He stated: "I am calling once again on behalf of our communities for new 2 fire stations."
