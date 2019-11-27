Celebration at Inbhear Na Mara, Residential Unit, Bundoran

A celebration took place at Inbhear na Mara, residential unit for adults with an intellectual disability in Bundoran last weekend.

The Friends of Inbhear na Mara committee formed in April 2018 for the sole purpose of fund raising for the purchase of a new wheelchair accessible bus for the ten residents of Inbhear na Mara.

The funds were raised through extremely generous donations from families of past and present residents and local businesses, support of the Parents & Friends Association, and donations from a sponsored run and Kilimanjaro climb.

Residents of Inbhear na Mara would like to say thank you to all those who contributed to their new bus

In addition a very successful 5k organised by staff in the unit and sponsored by local businesses, was attended in large numbers by the local community.

The HSE would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the purchase of the new bus. This bus will greatly enhance the lives of the residents of Inbhear na Mara.

Friends of Inbhear na Mara Committee with Philip Rooney, PK Motors

A special word of gratitude goes to the Friends of Inbhear na Mara committee , Brian McCabe, Lynda McCabe, Peggy Gallagher and Janice McNelis and staff members at Inbhear Na Mara, unit, Martina Monaghan, Danny Tourish, Geraldine Rooney and Louise O'Grady.