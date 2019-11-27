Donegal photographer's work to be celebrated next week

The National Library of Ireland (NLI) has announced that it will host a special event in Glenties, to honour the late Glenties-based photographer Denis Tynan, and to mark the availability of his photographic collection on the NLI's website.

After moving to Donegal 70 years ago, Tynan produced an extensive collection of photographs that document everyday life. The event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019 in the Highlands Hotel, Glenties, and everybody is warmly welcomed to this special evening.

Born in 1923 in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, Denis Tynan moved to Glenties in 1949. From 1950 to 1989, Tynan and his wife Sarah Ward managed St Dominic's Hall and Cinema, from where they also ran their commercial photography business. The Tynan Photographic Studio produced photographs for both private commissions and commercial companies, capturing all aspects of daily life, particularly in Glenties including the widely surrounding towns and rural areas.

A flooded street in Glenties by late photographer Denis Tynan

(National Library of Ireland)

The Denis Tynan photographic collection comprises 1,500 black and white photographic negatives, which the NLI catalogued and digitised in 2017.

From local sporting and political events, to weddings, First Communions and school class photographs, to the thriving local fishing industry, in which Tynan had a particular interest, the collection offers an unparalleled insight into daily life in Co Donegal over 40 years between 1950 and 1990.

The event will focus on the life and work of the late photographer, who passed away in 2010. It will begin with a welcome from Donegal native and Chair of the Board of the NLI, Paul Shovlin; followed by a brief talk from Elizabeth Kirwan, NLI Assistant Keeper on 'Innovating access: digitising the Denis Tynan photographic collection; and then a lecture by local historian, Patrick Boner entitled 'Denis Tynan's Photographs - Local History Though One Man's Lens'.

A temporary exhibition will display a selection of images from the Denis Tynan photographic collection, and Denis's niece, Bridie Boyce and her husband, John will be in attendance as guests of honour. Refreshments will be served.

Commenting, Chair of the Board of the NLI, Paul Shovlin said: "As Ireland's memory-keeper, the National Library of Ireland is committed to collecting, preserving and making accessible the record of life in Ireland.

Through his photography, Denis Tynan has left behind a comprehensive visual account of west Donegal, its people, places and ways of life. We are very grateful that Denis decided to donate his photographs to the National Library, and are delighted that his work is available for all to browse and enjoy on the National Library's website.

"As a Donegal native myself, it is my hope that all those living in the county and those with a local connection to Donegal will log on to the National Library's website and explore this fascinating photographic collection. I would encourage people from the area to spread the word about the collection among family and friends - wherever they are - to visit the website and take a trip down memory lane."