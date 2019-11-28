Contact

Funding announced for fisheries conservation initiatives in Donegal

Over €30,000 granted for Oily River and Trawbegga Bay

Trawbreaga Bay

Funding has announced for Trawbreaga Bay and the Oily River.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Over €30,000 has been granted two Donegal projects aimed protecting local rivers and fishing areas.

Funding of €25,176 has been granted for an improvement project along the Oily River. This project will assess potential works to repair an eroding river bank which will help improve the habitat for salmon.

In addition, funding of €5,000 was announced for Inishowen Rivers Trust to support the assessment of two coastal streams entering Trawbegga Bay. This assessment will provide recommendations for measures to improve habitat and water quality for salmon and sea trout.

The funding was granted by Inland Fisheries Ireland under its National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD) fund.

Announcing the fund recipients, Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries Sean Canney said: “As Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, I am delighted to make over funding available to projects in Donegal and across the country which will help us conserve, protect and develop a sustainable fisheries resource for all."

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are already partnering with over a hundred clubs and associations in the delivery of fisheries projects and today’s announcement sees a further investment in the future health of our fisheries resource.

"Those who were successful in securing funding include fishing clubs, community groups, sports clubs, tourism providers and local authorities. 

"It was great to see recognition of the importance and potential of the resource from groups in Donegal and we look forward to working with them in delivering these projects for their communities.”

For further information and a full list of projects receiving funding, please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding.

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

