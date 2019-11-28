Ireland has the resources to develop regional prosperity – Ibec

Ireland has reached potentially the greatest moment in its economic history and has the resources at its disposal to develop greater regional prosperity, Ibec CEO Danny McCoy has told its members in a series of regional events across the country.

Ibec’s Regional Insights Series 2019 attracted hundreds of business owners and managers across seven locations in Athlone, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick. The annual series is an opportunity for Ibec to connect and interact with members as it develops policies to make our regions better places to live, work and grow and how best to plan for a new era of work.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “Across the country, we are hearing a consistent message from our members who see the development of infrastructure as key to remaining competitive and easing the problems evident in housing, skills and transport. Ireland has the resources to address these issues and so we need to prioritise solutions that maintain and develop regional prosperity.”

The primary event partner for this year’s regional series was Gas Networks Ireland, with associate event sponsor An Post Commerce, and media partner, The Irish Times.

Ian O’Flynn, Head of Commercial and Corporate Affairs at Gas Networks Ireland, said: “The Ibec regional series is a wonderful opportunity to engage with and listen to the business community across the country on how we can work together and secure a clean energy future for Ireland. Sustainability is a key priority for Gas Networks Ireland and we are delighted to be involved with Ibec’s campaign to help shape a better and more sustainable future for Ireland. Ireland’s gas network has a major role to play in reducing the country’s carbon emissions, while still maintaining the security and cost effectiveness of our energy supply.”

In the North West, Ibec’s priorities for a more sustainable and balanced future include:

* Investment in infrastructure to address challenges presented by peripherality.

* Upgrade strategic road infrastructure including the N4 Sligo to Dublin, the N14 Letterkenny and the A5.

* Upgrade the Atlantic Corridor route including the N15 Sligo to Letterkenny and the M17 Tuam to Sligo and Letterkenny.

* Overhaul the regime of planning consents and appeals to avoid lengthy delays.

* An appropriate housing and tenure mix including affordable housing, ageing population, apartment focus, rental sector, social housing, students.

* Funding for higher education institutions to cater for rising student numbers and growing skills shortages.

* Speedy roll-out of the National Broadband Plan.

* 5G delivery to help transform healthcare, manufacturing and transport.