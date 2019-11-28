Plans to provide camper vans visiting Donegal with special services - Tidy Towns committee leads the way

A progressive tidy towns committee has hatched plans to provide special facilities in a bid to attract camper vans to its area.

Camper van tourism is on an upward curve in Ireland and Castlefinn Tidy Towns Committee is hoping to get its share of the market.

It wants to provide two “Aire de Service” units in the town.

It has just lodged a planning application in relation to its proposals.

These units are, in effect, serviced areas where camper vans (or motorhomes as many call them in Ireland) can stop and avail of services.

This typically means access to:

+ Means of waste disposal (chemical toilets and grey water)

+ A drinking water

+ Electricity charging point

The term Aire de Service comes from France where camper-vans are extremely popular.

Fees to use the Aire de Service vary.

A number of towns and villages in Ireland already have them and some local authorities have been more pro-active than others in providing them, but there is little doubt that this is a growth sector.

Various Apps are available with details of the location of Aires de Service all over Europe.