Asbestos in old buildings causing deaths in Donegal - councillor claims

Fears that harmful asbestos waste lying in old buildings and on illegal dump sites throughout Donegal may have been responsible for killing people has prompted Donegal County Council to spearhead a campaign for action before more lives are lost.

The issue was raised through a motion at Monday’s council meeting in Lifford by Cllr Michael McBride.

He wants the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government to consider the introduction of a grant scheme to replace asbestos roofs that are still commonplace on a variety of older buildings in Ireland.

Asbestos is still found in the floors, ceilings, pipes and insulation of many older houses or buildings.

It becomes a concern when the materials made of asbestos become damaged over time or if you disturb them. Damaged asbestos is a danger to your lungs because the damaged materials release tiny fibres into the air.

“There are still a vast number of buildings with asbestos roofs throughout county Donegal. These include barnyards, sheds behind houses warehouses and the like. In Letterkenny you can easily see a few prime sites that stick out,” said Cllr McBride.

He also claimed that many were lying empty for a long time because it cost too much to remove the asbestos and that a fire in the town a number of years ago had caused inspectors to visit a nearby work premises to check employees’ health concerns because of asbestos fears.

“The cost of getting rid of the stuff is astronomical,” he said.

Cllr McBride also claimed he had been at a number of wakes in the county over the past number of years where asbestos has been the cause of death.

“If we can get rid of this stuff from our county and the entire country, it will be a good day’s work,” he said.

He proposed the council to contact Minister Eoghan Murphy to see if a grant scheme could be put in place.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Niamh Kennedy. She said she shared her colleague’s concerns adding that they perhaps should look at establishing a collection point for this material as she had received numerous complaints about it being found dumped in illegal sites in various parts of the county.

The motion received unanimous support.