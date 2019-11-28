Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Should dredging take place on the River Finn?

An Bord Pleanála want to hear from you

Should dredging take place on the River Finn?

The River Finn

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal County Council proposes to seek the approval of An Bord Pleanála for proposed dredging of material for flood relief works along the River Finn in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

There are three locations from which the removal of silt, gravel and bouldersis proposed by dredging.

These are located within the River Finn Special Area of Conservation (SAC) upstream and downstream of the main Ballybofey-Stranorlar bridge along the N15 road.

Location 1 is the removal of gravels behindJ ackson's Hotel, location 2 is located under the main Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bridge where the removal of silt deposits is proposed and the third location is the removal of boulders and some rubble under the Dreenan bridge.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development. An Bord Pleanála may give approval to the application for development with or without conditions or may refuse the application for development.

Submission and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with:

(I) The implications of the proposed development for proper planning and sustainable development in the area concerned

(II) The likely effects on the environment of the proposed development

(III) The likely significant effects of the proposed development on a European site, if carried out

Submissions can be made free of charge to the board at An Bord Pleanala, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 before 4.30pm tomorrow, November 29.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie