Should dredging take place on the River Finn?

Donegal County Council proposes to seek the approval of An Bord Pleanála for proposed dredging of material for flood relief works along the River Finn in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

There are three locations from which the removal of silt, gravel and bouldersis proposed by dredging.

These are located within the River Finn Special Area of Conservation (SAC) upstream and downstream of the main Ballybofey-Stranorlar bridge along the N15 road.

Location 1 is the removal of gravels behindJ ackson's Hotel, location 2 is located under the main Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bridge where the removal of silt deposits is proposed and the third location is the removal of boulders and some rubble under the Dreenan bridge.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development. An Bord Pleanála may give approval to the application for development with or without conditions or may refuse the application for development.

Submission and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with:

(I) The implications of the proposed development for proper planning and sustainable development in the area concerned

(II) The likely effects on the environment of the proposed development

(III) The likely significant effects of the proposed development on a European site, if carried out

Submissions can be made free of charge to the board at An Bord Pleanala, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 before 4.30pm tomorrow, November 29.