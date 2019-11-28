Flood minister to meet Donegal councillors tomorrow

There may be storm clouds on the horizon for the minister with special responsibility for tackling the flooding crisis when he arrives in Lifford tomorrow (Friday).

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD was on the receiving end of a flood of complaints last Monday when councillors met to pass their Three Year Capital Programme.

It aims to spend €157,001,777 next year and possibly €0.5bn over the three-year period.

Minister Moran’s perceived inactivity dealing with outstanding flooding and infrastructural issues all over the county left him the target for much criticism.

Indeed much of the meeting was taken up with what councillors felt had been left out of the three-year programme rather than what had been included. But at the end of the gathering councillors agreed to accept its proposals, albeit, with a hefty amount of reluctance.

Councillors from all areas highlighted numerous items they felt were missing but chief executive, Seamus Neely, assured them the programme wasn't written in stone either.

Councillors angry that work on things like Greencastle harbour; Mica houses; Letterkenny sewerage scheme; the difficulties relating to the provision of fire stations in Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glencolmcille; the need to upgrade roads all over the county; SI houses, town and village renewal schemes; piers and harbour improvements; islands and their needs; the Greenway project from Burtonport to Letterkenny; the 100th anniversary of the Owencarfrow viaduct; the provision of cable cars between Muckish mountain and Creeslough.

Mr Neely said while he understood their frustrations, he was keeping the doors open for any proposals that weren't already covered in their capital programme.

The acceptance of the programme was proposed by Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Ciaran Brogan, seconded by Fine Gael’s Cllr Bernard McGuinness and passed. But councillors are expected to beat a path to the chief executive’s office over the coming days and weeks to have their pet projects included in any proposed developments over the next three years.

Meanwhile tomorrow’s 9am meeting in Lifford has the potential to turn into a stormy affair.