Funding granted to 49 Donegal groups to fund physical activity for older people

More than €13,000 is going to 49 Donegal groups to fund physical activity for older people.
The Go for Life National Grant Scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €13,510 across 49 groups in Donegal. Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.
The allocation brings the total grants allocated over the last 18 years to over €15,000 and the total fund allocated to date is over €6 million.
The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.
Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said:
“I am delighted to see that almost €300,000 has been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Go for Life grants to over one thousand groups this year. This means that 33,000 older people will take part in sport and physical activity as a direct result of this grant scheme. Over the last eighteen years the National Grant Scheme funding has supported and empowered thousands of groups of older people to get more active more often and the record number of applications this year shows the continued importance of the scheme for groups throughout the country. Go for Life is doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation can bring”
The successful Donegal groups are:
Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary
Áislann Chill Chartha CLG
Áislann Rann na Feirste
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group
Ballyshannon & District ARA
Bantracht Na Tuaithe
Carndonagh ARA
Castlefin 50 - 60+ Group
Clonmany Mental Health Association
Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre
Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair
Comharchuman Forbartha Fortaiochta Arain Mhor
Cranford Womens Group
Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola
Curam Cloich Cheannfhaola
Donegal Sports Partnership
Donegal Town ARA
Dungloe ARA
Fahan ICA
Glengad Community Association
Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd.
Inch Island Indoor Bowling
Irish Wheelchair Association, Manorcunningham
Kinlough ICA Guild
Kurling Club Raphoe ARA
Letterkenny ARA
Letterkenny Stroke Support Group
Lifford 50+ Group ARA
Lifford ICA
Maghery Senior Social Club
Manor Kurling Club
Manorcunningham Women's Group
Milford Swimming Club
Mná Phort Mhaise
Muff Sheltered Housing Assoc
National Association of Widows in Ireland
Nazareth House Nursing Home, Donegal
Pobal Eascarragh Teo
Quigley's Point Community Centre
Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club
Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee
Serenity ARA
Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre
South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd
Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd
St. Marys Bowling Club
The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC
The Friday Club Lifford ARA
Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch
