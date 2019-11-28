Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Funding granted to 49 Donegal groups to fund physical activity for older people

Groups from across the county are receiving funding

Funding granted to 49 Donegal groups to fund physical activity for older people

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

More than €13,000 is going to 49 Donegal groups to fund physical activity for older people.

The Go for Life National Grant Scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €13,510 across 49 groups in Donegal.  Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.

The allocation brings the total grants allocated over the last 18 years to over €15,000 and the total fund allocated to date is over €6 million. 

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity. 

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said:

  “I am delighted to see that almost €300,000 has been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Go for Life grants to over one thousand groups this year.  This means that 33,000 older people will take part in sport and physical activity as a direct result of this grant scheme. Over the last eighteen years the National Grant Scheme funding has supported and empowered thousands of groups of older people to get more active more often and the record number of applications this year shows the continued importance of the scheme for groups throughout the country. Go for Life is doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation can bring”

The successful Donegal groups are:

Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary
Áislann Chill Chartha CLG
Áislann Rann na Feirste
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group
Ballyshannon & District ARA
Bantracht Na Tuaithe
Carndonagh ARA
Castlefin 50 - 60+ Group
Clonmany Mental Health Association
Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre
Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair
Comharchuman Forbartha Fortaiochta Arain Mhor
Cranford Womens Group
Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola
Curam Cloich Cheannfhaola
Donegal Sports Partnership
Donegal Town ARA
Dungloe ARA
Fahan ICA
Glengad Community Association
Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd.
Inch Island Indoor Bowling
Irish Wheelchair Association, Manorcunningham
Kinlough ICA Guild
Kurling Club Raphoe ARA
Letterkenny ARA
Letterkenny Stroke Support Group
Lifford 50+ Group ARA
Lifford ICA
Maghery Senior Social Club
Manor Kurling Club
Manorcunningham Women's Group
Milford Swimming Club
Mná Phort Mhaise
Muff Sheltered Housing Assoc
National Association of Widows in Ireland
Nazareth House Nursing Home, Donegal
Pobal Eascarragh Teo
Quigley's Point Community Centre
Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club
Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee
Serenity ARA
Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre
South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd
Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd
St. Marys Bowling Club
The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC
The Friday Club Lifford ARA
Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch
 
 

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie