Funding granted to 49 Donegal groups to fund physical activity for older people

More than €13,000 is going to 49 Donegal groups to fund physical activity for older people.

The Go for Life National Grant Scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €13,510 across 49 groups in Donegal. Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.

The allocation brings the total grants allocated over the last 18 years to over €15,000 and the total fund allocated to date is over €6 million.

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said:

“I am delighted to see that almost €300,000 has been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Go for Life grants to over one thousand groups this year. This means that 33,000 older people will take part in sport and physical activity as a direct result of this grant scheme. Over the last eighteen years the National Grant Scheme funding has supported and empowered thousands of groups of older people to get more active more often and the record number of applications this year shows the continued importance of the scheme for groups throughout the country. Go for Life is doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation can bring”

The successful Donegal groups are:

Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary

Áislann Chill Chartha CLG

Áislann Rann na Feirste

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group

Ballyshannon & District ARA

Bantracht Na Tuaithe

Carndonagh ARA

Castlefin 50 - 60+ Group

Clonmany Mental Health Association

Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre

Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair

Comharchuman Forbartha Fortaiochta Arain Mhor

Cranford Womens Group

Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola

Curam Cloich Cheannfhaola

Donegal Sports Partnership

Donegal Town ARA

Dungloe ARA

Fahan ICA

Glengad Community Association

Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd.

Inch Island Indoor Bowling

Irish Wheelchair Association, Manorcunningham

Kinlough ICA Guild

Kurling Club Raphoe ARA

Letterkenny ARA

Letterkenny Stroke Support Group

Lifford 50+ Group ARA

Lifford ICA

Maghery Senior Social Club

Manor Kurling Club

Manorcunningham Women's Group

Milford Swimming Club

Mná Phort Mhaise

Muff Sheltered Housing Assoc

National Association of Widows in Ireland

Nazareth House Nursing Home, Donegal

Pobal Eascarragh Teo

Quigley's Point Community Centre

Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club

Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee

Serenity ARA

Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre

South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd

Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd

St. Marys Bowling Club

The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC

The Friday Club Lifford ARA

Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch



