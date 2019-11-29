Contact

Getting in tune for Christmas

Carol singing events in Milford, Kilmacrennan, Rathmullan and Rosnakill

Getting in tune for Christmas

Carol singing time again

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

As Christmas approaches four Christmas carol evenings will be held in Milford, Kilmacrenan, Rathmullan and Rosnakill.

These evenings will be opportunities to join in celebrating the real meaning of Christmas and the special birth of Our Lord in Bethlehem.

The first carol evening will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 7.30pm in the Parochial Hall, Milford, when there will be carol singing with Toni Margaret Jones and Mervyn Carter will share about ‘The True Peace of Christmas’.

The second Ccrol evening will take place on Wednesday, December 11 at 7.30pm in The Community Hall, Kilmacrenan when there will be carol praise with Emma Burns and Boyd George will speak about ‘The Reason for the Season’.

The third carol evening will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 7.30pm in the Saint Vincent de Paul Centre, Rathmullan when Neil Shaw will sing and play traditional carols and John Mulhern will share about ‘The Christ of Christmas’.

The fourth carol evening will be held on Friday, December 13 at 7.30pm in Rosnakill Resource Centre when Neil Shaw will again sing and play well-known carols and John Mulhern will speak on the subject, ‘The Best Christmas Gift Ever’.

Refreshments will be served after the carol services. These special evenings will be friendly and informal. They will be enjoyable for all members of the family and for the whole community.

Admission is free and you will be warmly welcomed to share friendship with people from different places.

