Donegal County Council to support Make Way Day

Letterkenny's Fine Gael councillor, Jimmy Kavanagh, has received confirmation that Donegal County Council will be supporting the 3rd annual Make Way Day in September 2020.

Cllr. Kavanagh had asked at the November meeting if the council would commit to supporting the initiative.

Make Way Day is a campaign that brings the disability and wider community together to consider the needs of people with disabilities in the public spaces we all share.

It is led by the Disability Federation of Ireland and is a unique collaboration across Ireland and the voluntary and local government sectors.

"Make Way Day is about people with disabilities, but it takes the involvement of all of us to make it a success, and to create awareness of the obstacles facing people with disabilities; wheelchair users, the visually impaired and the elderly as they go about their daily lives.

"I had been contacted about the issue and it was pointed out to me that many councils across Ireland have passed resolutions indicating that they support the initiative but that Donegal County Council had not done so, but in reply to my query, Donegal County Council have given a clear commitment that they are fully supportive of the initiative and I am delighted that they have done so," said Cllr Kavanagh,

"The council will also be actively involved in their support of Make Way Day, in a written reply to Councillor Kavanagh the council stated: “Donegal County Council will be supporting the 3rd annual ‘Make Way Day’ in September 2020. The council will be doing this in collaboration with local disability groups by inviting volunteers to participate in a fun and leisurely street survey. Green stickers will be placed on any obstacles identified by the group which pose challenges to people with disabilities. The aim is to promote awareness among business owners and the general public.

The top three obstacles that hinder people getting from A to B are simple and avoidable: parking on the street; free standing signs, sandwich boards and bins and careless parking of bicycles The council will be raising awareness using social media posts, uploading photographs and videos of obstacles found,” he was told.