It's going to be icy tonight on Donegal's road so take care if you have to make a journey.

The following routes will be gritted from 8pm.

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town



Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes.

Assume that no road is ice free.