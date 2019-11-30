Cold weather on the way for Donegal - veteran forecaster and ex-postman predicts

Contact
Glenfin man Michael Gallagher
Retired Donegal postman and amateur weather forecaster, Michael Gallagher, has revealed his weather predictions for the festive season.
He told RSVP Live that there is a “strong possibility of snow around Christmas”.
He also predicted that there is a “changeable winter” in-store with “lots of cold weather on the way” next month.
“There was lots of hay made this summer and the older people are saying it will all be used over the winter – nature looks after its own," he noted.
The forecasts from the well known Glenfin man used to appear regularly in a variety of outlets, but in recent times he's been keeping a lower profile and enjoying his retirement.
A big sports fan, he is a keen follower of Finn Harps and the Donegal senior football team.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.