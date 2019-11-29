Motorist in Donegal clocked doing 170kph - gardai issue warning

Speed can kill - but when will that message hit home? That's what gardai in Letterkenny were wondering after the latest speeding incident.

The traffic corps detected a car driving at 170 kph (well over 100 mph) in a 100 kph zone on Thursday night.

What made the incident even worse was the fact that road conditions were icy and there were ongoing roadworks in the area.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

The firm message from An Garda Siochana is: "Speed can kill. Do not take that chance. Please slow down!"