Advice to parents and youngster in advance of event

Gardai will adopt a zero tolerance approach to alcohol in relation to junior disco in Donegal

Gardai will be on patrol to enforce there is no underage drinking

Reporter:

Donegal Democrat Reporter

A zero tolerance policy in relation to underage drinking will be adopted by Gardaí on patrol in Letterkenny tonight.

A major junior disco is taking place and Gardai will be ensuring that there are no incidents.

Gardaí are advising parents to ensure that they are aware of their child’s travelling arrangements and who their child will be attending the disco with.

They have also advised that children attending with mobile phones have them switched on and with credit.

In a message posted on social media, Gardaí said: "Please ensure that your child only has adequate money with them to gain entry to the disco, for the bus and a little extra. Having too much money with them will only leave them in a vulnerable position where temptation is concerned.

"Please check all bags that your child takes with them and ensure that there is no alcohol contained in them.

"Speak openly and honestly to your child about alcohol and drugs and the associated harm before allowing them to attend the Junior disco."

The statement continued: "Please ensure that there is an adult available at home who would be in a position to get into a car and come and collect the child should the need arise. Sometimes parents unfortunately do receive a call from Gardaí to collect their child who may have been taken to the Garda Station for one reason or another. In the event of your child being taken into our custody we immediately call a parent or guardian to collect them."

In conclusion, the Gardaí stressed: "We do not wish to spoil the fun for anyone but we want to ensure that all the youths attending the disco return home afterwards again safely!

