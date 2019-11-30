Contact

Organisers of Déjà Vu present €25,000 to Donegal Hospice

Rally event was a huge success

Cheque to hospice

LEFT: Phonsie McElwee, Mary McGarry, Cathal Curley and Carrie Harvey at the Deja Vu presentations to the Donegal Hospice PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID

Reporter:

Reporter

Dr Beatty Crawford and Alan Plum Tyndall, main organisers of the recent Déjà Vu rally event, would like to thank those who attended the gala dinner and made contributions to their fundraiser.

The organisers recently presented Donegal Hospice with a €25,000 donation.
They say the co-operation received from the people of Donegal and various organisations in putting this event together was quite outstanding. They have thanked in particular the Donegal Motor Club, the Ramelton Festival committee, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Ireland, Ulster Tyres and Jackson’s Hotel.

Beaty Crawford and Alan Tyndall who also presented €1,600 to the Manus Kelly Tribute night to Bernie Kelly and her son Manus Kelly

Some of those who attended the presentation of a cheque for €25,000, the proceeds of the Deja Vu Donegal 2019 rally event, to the Donegal Hospice. Seated from left are Phonsie McElwee, Cathal Curley, Dr. James McDaid, Beaty Crawford, Grace Boyle, Alan Tyndall, and Rory Kennedy. Back row from left, Joe Grennan, Jack Cassidy, Alan Bucknell, Annette Cunnigham, Una McGlynn, Simon Maonard, Mary Mc Carry, Carrie Harvey, Ivan and Cynthia Furey  


PICTURES: BRIAN MC DAID

